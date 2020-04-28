Jackson, Alabama enforcing curfew through May 15th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Fifty exceptionally talented and intelligent young ladies competing in this year's Distinguished Young Women Program will not be coming to Mobile this summer for two weeks. For the first time in the program's history (63 years), Distinguished Young Women only hold a digital competition. Because of coronavirus, the contestants from all over the country will compete online. The program will be hosting digital finals June 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. CST.

Here is an unedited press release from the Distinguished Young Women program.