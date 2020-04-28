Jackson, Alabama enforcing curfew through May 15th

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Jackson, Alabama will continue a curfew locally through May 15th. A post on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday informed residents of the mandate.

