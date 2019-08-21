Jack Daniel’s releasing special whiskey for Alabama Bicentennial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jack Daniel’s is releasing a special edition bottle of Single Barrel Select whiskey to celebrate Alabama’s 200th year of statehood.

Staring Friday, August 23, 750ml bottles will be sold in 26 Alabama ABC store locations. The limited-edition bottle will feature a bicentennial medallion with the state seal and logo.

“We at Jack Daniel’s have a history of working closely with our neighboring state of Alabama on the production of our Tennessee Whiskey, most notably via the sourcing of local oak and our cooperage in Trinity. The warm, rich flavor of the Single Barrel whiskey selected for this special release makes it a can’t-miss collectors’ items for proud Alabamians.” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett , Excerpt from Press Release.

Where can you get it on the Gulf Coast?

AL ABC Store #67- 160 Baldwin Square Fairhope, AL 36532

AL ABC Store #84- 3974 Government Blvd Mobile, AL 36690

Jack Daniel’s has had a footprint in Alabama for the last five years. The company opened a cooperage in Trinity, near Huntsville, that employs 161 Alabama residents. That cooperage produces 1,200 barrels a day, according to a press release.