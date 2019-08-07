Ivey: Bridge toll is a reality

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has a message for those trying to put the brakes on the new I-10 Bridge and Bayway project.

“It would be wonderful if it didn’t have to have a toll, but that’s not reality,” Ivey said Wednesday in Mobile.

There has been a huge outcry from Mobile and especially Baldwin County residents and public officials after the Alabama Department of Transportation announced there would likely be a $6 one-way toll to finance the 2.1 billion-dollar project. Unlike many interstate projects that receive 80-percent of funding from the federal government, the Bayway Bridge project is being totally financed by the state.

Monday Ivey announced that a meeting of the rarely convened Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority will take place October 7th in Montgomery.

“That bridge is a vital project for commerce and public safety,” Ivey said. “That’s the reason for having the toll bridge road authority meeting – so that people, local, public, press, state leaders can come and share their concerns, but more importantly bring us solutions. We have to have the Bayway and the bridge built for commerce and public safety.”

Ivey was in Mobile to speak at a small business breakfast hosted by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.