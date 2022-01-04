“It’s spreading like wildfire,” Alabama sees record high COVID-19 infections

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been several months since the Alabama Department of Public Health held a briefing for the public regarding COVID-19 numbers in all 67 counties in Alabama.

Now that COVID-19 cases continue to increase, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the omicron variant has caused the entire state to see some of the highest COVID-19 cases since the history of the pandemic.

Dr. Harris says omicron is becoming the most dominant variant the country has ever seen.

“It is much more contagious than the delta variant,” says Harris. “It is many times more contagious than anything we’ve seen before.”

On Monday, 7,000 positive cases were reported in the entire state.

In Mobile County, 455 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.

“All counties in the state of Alabama are in the red zone,” Harris said. “That is the highest level of transmission category. Our percent positivity rate is almost 39%.”

However, these reported numbers do not include at-home testing.

“Undoubtedly there is a lot of tests out there being done. Many of them probably positive that we actually don’t know about.”

The omicron variant was identified just five weeks ago.

“This thing is spreading like wildfire. So we really need people to do the single most important thing they can do to protect themselves which is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”