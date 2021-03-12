‘It’s so cool to see everyone out again’: People react to event-filled weekend on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — As vaccination eligibility gets ready to expand in Alabama and Florida, more events are popping up on the Gulf Coast.

There may be social distancing and masks, but it looks a little more normal with people out on a Friday night in downtown Mobile. WKRG News 5 spoke with people out and about.

Paige Taylor said, “I’m so excited for everybody to just get back out again, so I’m excited. I hope it stays this way… I used to come down here all the time for Art Walk, so to see everyone out, it’s so cool to see everyone out again.”

Mobile Arts Council Executive Director, Lucy Gafford said, “I’ve seen a handful of faces that used to be very regular Art Walk attendees that’ve come to the gallery for the first time in probably half a year because they’ve gotten the vaccine, so people are starting to get more comfortable and come out and do events again because of that specifically.”

As people rolled around downtown, they said they’re excited to skate into this new normal.

Vaccination eligibility is getting ready to expand in both Florida and Alabama. With the number of vaccinated people on the rise, more events are taking place. You can find things happening all weekend long in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well as in Northwest Florida which is where one woman says she’s excited, but still taking precautions.

In Pensacola, Brianna Seckinger said, “We’re only coming to outside events right now, and we are social distancing from everybody, so if we are close to them, we’re wearing masks… For me, I don’t really feel like a whole lot is different yet, but with this being outside, I feel safe being outside and social distancing and being safe out here, and then wearing masks when we’re not.”

