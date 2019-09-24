It’s National Voter Registration Day

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Today is National Voter Registration Day, a major effort to get as many adults registered to vote as possible. The Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections will have staff members positioned at several libraries across the counties to help people register to vote. Staff members will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following library branches:
Crestview Public Library
Destin Public Library
Fort Walton Public Library
Mary Esther Public Library
Niceville Public Library
Valparaiso Public Library