MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Jackson State Tigers took home the winning title at The Gulf Coast Challenge against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Ladd Peebles Stadium Saturday evening.

But no matter what team the fans were cheering for the spirit was high at the tailgates.

“Just a lot of people just enjoying themselves, having fun, mingling, it’s just a good environment!” Antonio Jones said.

It’s an environment that people look forward to every year. Some even have been attending this game for the past 15 years.

This is the sixth year that the game has been hosted in Mobile.

But it’s more than just football, according to Angelia Crosby.

“This is all about all historically black colleges,” Crosby said.

That allows friends and families to come together to celebrate.

“We graduated from Murphy High School, so this is big for us because this is the home of the Murphy Panthers,” Sonya Bumpers said.

No matter which team was bound to make the winning touchdown the fans told WKRG that they were just excited to celebrate with each other.

“At the end of the day it’s about unity and all of us getting along,” Crosby said.