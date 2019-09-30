It’s Hazel Farmer day in Spanish Fort

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A special day on the Eastern Shore as the City of Spanish Fort named September 30, 2019 ‘Hazel Farmer Day’.

Hazel Farmer is more than 80 years old and has dedicated the last 42 years of her life working for the Spanish Fort post office. She has served as the Postmaster for 39 years.

Hazel was showered with praise and cake Monday during a retirement celebration with co-workers and friends.

For more about Hazel Farmer and her time with the Post Office, click below.

Spanish Fort woman retires from post office after 39 years

The Spanish Fort Post Office was rumored to close September 30, but the USPS confirmed to News 5 they will remain open until October 31st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories