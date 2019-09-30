It’s Hazel Farmer day in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A special day on the Eastern Shore as the City of Spanish Fort named September 30, 2019 ‘Hazel Farmer Day’.

Hazel Farmer is more than 80 years old and has dedicated the last 42 years of her life working for the Spanish Fort post office. She has served as the Postmaster for 39 years.







Hazel was showered with praise and cake Monday during a retirement celebration with co-workers and friends.

The Spanish Fort Post Office was rumored to close September 30, but the USPS confirmed to News 5 they will remain open until October 31st.