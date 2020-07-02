‘It’s about taking responsibility:’ City, state leaders are looking for ways to provide masks to those with limited resources

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re just hours away before Mobile’s face mask ordinance goes into effect. As the clock is ticking, city and state leaders said they want to get masks to those who don’t have access or can’t afford them.

What used to be a voluntary source to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 is now becoming mandatory. City leaders tell News 5’s Amber Grigley this is a plan to help the public take responsibility and make the right decision to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is not a political issue, it is not a choice issue. It is a public health crisis,” said Barbara Drummond, State Representative (D-Mobile).

A crisis the City of Mobile is hoping to curve as a six to one vote passed a mandatory face mask ordinance on Wednesday.

“I was elated and actually proud of our city officials for taking this action,” said Drummond.

But with this mandatory ordinance comes heightened concerns about the lack of masks in some communities.

“We’re going to be doing what we can to help mitigate that issue so no one will be allowed to walk the streets with nothing on. They will have some sort of face coverings. So we’ll be reaching out to some of our churches to work with them so that we can take care of that need,” said Drummond.

A need that Councilman Levon Manzie is aware of. On the phone Thursday afternoon he told Grigley a lot of people from his district share those exact concerns. He said he’s working with organizations to help supply those masks to the community.

State Representative Barbara Drummond said this ordinance in place is about taking responsibility in an effort to get a handle of surging positive cases in our area.

“It was serious for me at the very beginning, but it’s a personal responsibility. It’s like it doesn’t happen unless it happens in your family or your friends, but right now it’s happening in our entire country. It’s time for all of us to take responsibility for the public health of our community,” said Drummond.

State Representative Drummond has been a huge advocate about wearing masks, especially for the African American community as studies show the virus is infecting minorities at a higher rate.

