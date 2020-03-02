MILAN (AP) – The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system there that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick. Regional officials are seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. The region of Lombardy has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the first positive test and now counting 984 of Italy’s 1,694 cases. Most alarmingly, 10% of Lombardy’s doctors and nurses can’t work because they tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine. With officials saying they expect Italy’s numbers to continue rising for at least another week, until containment measures begin to take effect, the health care emergency in Lombardy has reached a crisis point.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man in ambulance dies after crash
- Bloomberg spends millions on campaign ads, staff
- Italy’s public health system is overwhelmed by the Coronavirus outbreak
- McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday
- Unsettled start to the week; Weather Aware Wednesday