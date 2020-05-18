Italy resumes public mass amid coronavirus pandemic

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Italy and the Vatican are opening a new post-lockdown phase in the virus emergency. Churches are resuming public Masses after a sharp confrontation between the Italian government and the country’s bishops over worshipping in the era of coronavirus. Guards in hazmat suits took the temperature of the faithful entering St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Francis celebrated an early morning Mass for a handful of people in a side chapel to commemorate the centenary of the birth of St. John Paul II.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy who almost died from the flu is back at work, smiling
- Body found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola, deputies say
- Person flown to hospital after jet ski accident in Orange Beach
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020
- 72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19