‘It did not have to get to this point:’ Family of one of the men killed inside Neighborhood Walmart speaks out

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a wild scene that sent shoppers in Mobile scrambling for cover. Now we know the two men involved in last night’s deadly shootout inside a Walmart, were neighbors. The shooting happened at the neighborhood Walmart on Government Boulevard in Mobile.

Neighbors and family tell News 5’s Amber Grigley whatever the case may have been, it should have never gotten to this point.

“I first received a call from his mother saying that he had been shot and that he was in the hospital in critical condition. I rushed to the hospital,” said Beverly Thomas, Jacquess Thompson’s Aunt.

A call that Thomas least expected Wednesday night about her nephew.

“The family was called into a room and they gave us the tragic news of him not making it through,” Thomas said.

At that moment, Thomas said her world came crashing down.

Just after 8:40 p.m., Mobile Police responded to a call about gunshots being fired at this neighborhood Walmart on Government Blvd. When they got there, they found 21-year-old Jacquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey with gunshot wounds.

Police discovered the two men were arguing inside of the store when the dispute escalated and both men pulled out guns. During the shootout, both were hit.

“It hurts to receive the news that something like that has happened to your family. But for me as a believer in God, it hurts to know the other young man is deceased and that his family has to go through the hurt and pain as well,” Thomas said.

Thomas said things have been brewing between the two neighbors for quite some time, but she didn’t think it would result in this.

Thompson leaves behind a 2-year-old son. His death comes two and a half months after his father was gunned down, in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“We shouldn’t have to continue to endure the pain that these young kids are causing because of their reactions to problems,” Thomas said.

Neighbors tell Grigley, that both of the men were really nice and never thought they would see their lives end like this. Grigley reached out to the family of Seantatis Kirksey, and they told her they were not ready to speak about this.

