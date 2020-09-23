Israel Hall convicted for felony murder of DeLauna Powell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, a jury found Israel Hall guilty of felony murder for the death of DeLauna Powell.

DeLauna Powell was shot and killed while on her way to work in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2016. Police say the motive for her murder was robbery so, anyone who stopped in that area of town on that particular morning would have been a target.

After an extensive investigation by the Mobile Police Department, Israel Hall and Antonio Lang were taken into custody.

16-year-old Isreal Hall was charged with felony murder and 18-year-old Antonio Lang was charged with two counts of capital murder. Lang’s trial is set for 2021.

“We are happy that after four years, justice has finally been served for this truly innocent victim. I would also like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin, the Mobile Police Department, and the entire MCDA team for their work on seeing that Israel Hall was held accountable for his actions,” District Attorney Jennifer Wright said in a statement.

