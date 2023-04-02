MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Although there is a low risk of severe weather, a few strong to severe storms that will be isolated in nature could develop into the early morning hours for southwestern portions of the News 5 area and later in the morning and into the afternoon for northeastern portions.

The Storm Prediction Center recently noted that they could increase their outlook for the severe threat into early Monday morning for our southwestern communities. This is a very conditional threat, though. It will all depend on if these isolated, strong storms into that area. Some isolated storms could bring the threat for damaging winds and a brief tornado.

Into the rest of the day Monday, the severe risk will shift to the northeast. Isolated storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado. The bulk of the showers and storms will stay in northern portions of the viewing area by mid-morning and into the evening on Monday.

Be sure to have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings! Our team will be following these storms throughout the next several hours. Here is how rain chances look throughout Monday for the viewing area: