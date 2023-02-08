Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next weathermaker building back off to the west. Here is the timeline.

WEDNESDAY

We stay humid, warm and cloudy throughout the day today with a few hit-or-miss showers and storms possible – especially in the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING

Starting after midnight, a line of storms along a cold front will move into our Mississippi counties and trek east overnight. It will approach I-65 around sunrise and will slow down in that area. A few strong storms are possible with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and a brief tornado being the main threats. The overall risk is low with the News 5 area under a level 1 of 5 risk.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY

The front will stall along the I-65 during the day on Thursday keeping rain chances around mainly SE of I-65. A brief strong storm is possible in this area mainly Thursday afternoon and evening during peak heating (level 1 of 5 risk). The rain will start to fizzle during the day on Friday. We clear out and cool down this weekend.