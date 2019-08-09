Is your last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’? You could fly free on Frontier

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WKRG) If your last name is “Green” or “Greene” pack your bags. You can fly free on Frontier Airlines next week.

The Colorado airline is offering free flights for people with the last name to tout its fleet’s fuel efficiency.

“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement, CNN reports.

Passengers must book their flight on FlyFrontier.com, depart on Tuesday August 13 and return by August 20 to get the deal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

