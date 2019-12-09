Irvington body shop catches fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Several fire departments are responding to a fire at a body shop in Irvington. The fire is happening at in the 7000 block of Two Mile Road in Irvington. A witness tells WKRG News 5 it is at a body shop at Anytime Towing. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you updated.

Trending Stories