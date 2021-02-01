IRS warns about coronavirus scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Internal Revenue Service is warning Alabama taxpayers about a new wave of Covid-19 scams as the second wave of Economic Impact Payments are delivered.

In the past several months, the IRS Criminal Investigation division has seen a variety of EIP scams and other schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers.

The schemes involve text messaging, where people are asked to provide their bank account numbers in order to receive $1200 payments.

They also include phishing using email, social media, and letters, using the words ‘coronavirus,’ Covid-19,’ and ‘stimulus’ in various ways.

There are also fake donation requests and ‘opportunities’ to invest in bogus coronavirus vaccine companies where the company will dramatically increase in value.

The agency points out that no one from the IRS will contact you and ask you to provide or verify financial information.

The complete press release from the IRS is below: