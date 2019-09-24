IRS: Mobile Taxpayer Assistance Center temporarily closed due to electrical failure

Customers are helped at an H & R Block office on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Tuesday is the deadline for filing personal 2011 federal income taxes. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC), at 1110 Montlimar Dr., Mobile, Alabama is currently closed due to electrical failure in the building Tuesday. The agency says they are currently conducting damage assessments and taking corrective actions to remedy the situation.

Taxpayers who have an upcoming appointment in this office should call the special toll-free number, 1-844-545-5640, to reschedule their appointment or see if they can get an appointment at the nearest IRS TAC in Pensacola, Florida, Gulfport, MS, or Hattiesburg, MS.

“We strongly encourage taxpayers seeking assistance to visit our website at IRS.gov,” said IRS Spokesperson Alejandra Castro. Taxpayers can often get the tax information they need or resolve a tax problem without having to call or visit an IRS office. Go to www.irs.gov for more information.

In addition, employees waiting for information on their Post of Duty should continue checking the employee page on IRS.gov for the latest information