Iran announces arrests over downing of plane that killed 176

Members of Montreal’s Iranian community attend a vigil, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019 in downtown Montreal. It is “highly likely” that Iran shot down the civilian Ukrainian jetliner that crashed near Tehran late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board, U.S., Canadian and British officials declared Thursday. They said the fiery missile strike could well have been a mistake amid rocket launches and high tension throughout the region. (Andrej Ivanov/The Canadian Press via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

A judiciary spokesman says that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for a special court to be set up to try those responsible for the plane shootdown.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)