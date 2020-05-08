Iowa fugitive arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempted murder suspect from Iowa is in Mobile Metro jail tonight.
Records show Jamal Devonte Edwards was booked into jail around 4:20 this (Friday) afternoon.
Authorities say Edwards shot two people last month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and fled to the Mobile area to hide out.
News 5 is working to learn details of his arrest.
