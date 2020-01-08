Invitation to Ivanka Trump draws backlash at big tech show

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 16, 2019, file photo, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends a ceremony in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Google is committing to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand job training for American workers. Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, oversees the administration’s worker training efforts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The decision to invite Ivanka Trump to speak at the nation’s largest consumer electronics show renewed criticism about the show’s commitment to diversity.

Critics say it was wrong to invite the president’s daughter and a White House adviser to speak in a prominent keynote slot when so many women in tech have felt sidelined in the past.

Some pointed out that Trump is not a tech expert. Others took issue with the administration’s border policies. Ivanka Trump is supposed to discuss strategies to retrain workers. She has worked on skills-training initiatives for the White House.

