Investigators identify suspect killed in Gulf Shores officer-involved shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) A Nevada man is dead and three Gulf Shores police officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in Gulf Shores.

38-year-old Russell Mallette from Sparks, Nevada was killed.

It ended at Ocean House condominium on West Beach Boulevard but it started a few blocks away with a traffic stop. “It was for speeding and in the beginning phases of a DUI investigation,” says Sgt. Jason Woodruff.

But police say Mallette drove off, ending up on the fifth floor of the condo building. “At that time what I would categorize as an attack. The suspect attacked the officer and a fight ensued.” Mallette was able to get the officers gun and began firing.

“The first officer arrived to see the suspect firing at the original officer,” says Woodruff. “That officer fired at the suspect who ultimately retreated further into the building east in the building in a stairwell where he encountered another officer from Gulf Shores PD that fired at him.”

Folks in neighboring condos awoke to gunfire. “I heard a lot of shots,” says Becky Kaiser. “I counted them. It had to be about 10.”

By then Mallette had climbed to the 8th or 9th floor and according to District Attorney Robert Wilters officers had lost sight of him when he fell or jumped from the building. “No law enforcement on same floor at the time he went over the side.”

“As soon as I saw the body hit I knew it was something terrible,” says Kaiser.

“They jumped from the top floor balcony stairwell and landed on a car and we heard it plain as day,” said another witness.

Mallette was in town to see family and friends but it’s not his first time in the area. Court records show run-ins with Baldwin County law enforcement since 2001. In 2002 he was arrested by Gulf Shores Police on property crimes and resisting arrest. In 2009 and 2010 he had two DUI arrests. He was living in Mobile at the time.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. A special grand jury will be convened to review the case once the investigation by the Major Crimes Task Force is complete.