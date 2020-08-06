Investigation into massive Beirut blast continues

BEIRUT (AP) – Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.” The blast, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city’s port, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. It also may have accelerated the country’s coronavirus outbreak, as thousands flooded into hospitals in the wake of the blast.

