Inmate on inmate homicides in Alabama prisons rose in 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP and WKRG) — The state of Alabama is under fire from the U.S. Department of Justice to improve prison conditions in the state, or else.

The Associated Press reported that statistics from the Alabama Department of Corrections show there were 11 inmate-on-inmate homicides with Alabama prisons by the end of the fiscal year in September. That’s higher than in previous years. Last year, there were seven.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice threatened to sue the state over violence in prisons. A federal judge ordered the state to hire two thousand additional corrections officers. Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn says his department has been doing that. He also pointed to other immediate actions the department has taken, including the creation of a task force to look at improving security in prisons.

In September, a large sweep of prisons by corrections, state and local law enforcement officers uncovered more than 600 make-shift weapons, dozens of cell phones and hundreds of grams of drugs.

A study group appointed by Governor Kay Ivey is looking at recommendations for the upcoming legislative session, including sentencing reform and building new, more modern prisons.

Without significant action by the legislature, many worry the system could be placed in receivership, which means the Federal Government would oversee the system and result in mandated spending increases to address the problems of violence, and medical and mental health concerns.

LATEST STORIES