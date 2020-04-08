UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured in Loxley

UPDATE (9:30 am) — Lang has been captured.

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from the Loxley Community Work Center. Officials say Clifton Lang escaped around 5am. Lang was serving time for attempted burglary. Lang is 57, stands at 5’7, and weighs around 169 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald. If you see Lang, call 800-831-8825.

Clifton Lang, Courtesy Alabama Department of Corrections

