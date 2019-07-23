Inmate escapes from facility in Southern Mississippi

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — An inmate has escaped from a work detail unit in southern Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 39-year-old Corey Lee Alred was last spotted in Perry County around 2 p.m. He was seen near Highway 42 near Richton, wearing his MDOC white and green uniform.

Alred is assigned to the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. Alred is serving a nine-year sentence for burglary in Panola County and Tallahatchie County, and embezzlement in Tate County.

Alred is 5’6 and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Alred, call your nearest law enforcement agency or the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611. A reward is available for any information leading to Alred’s recapture.