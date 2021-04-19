Inmate escapes from Alabama work center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WKRG) The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Community Work Center in Shelby County.

Tracy Blackburn, 47, left the work center at 1 a.m., according to authorities. Blackburn has served 3 1/2 years of a five year sentence for assault.

Blackburn is 5’9″, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he was wearing civilian clothes when he escaped.

If you see Blackburn or have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.