Inmate assaulted, killed by fellow prisoner at Holman

by: The Associated Press

Holman Correctional Facility_240633

HOLMAN, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who officials say was assaulted by a fellow prisoner. The department identified the slain inmate as 38-year-old Moses Robinson. Corrections officials said in a statement obtained by news outlets Tuesday that Robinson died Dec. 31 from injuries sustained in an attack at the Holman Correctional Facility the day before. His cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

