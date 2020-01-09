Inmate assaulted, killed by fellow prisoner at Holman

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two Lakeland teens who disappeared on New Year’s Day.

According to police, Jorden Payne, 16, and Haleigh Cole, 15, were last seen walking out of a Motel 6 after visiting Payne’s family there on Jan. 1. Police said they told his family they were going to the store, but did not return.