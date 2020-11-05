Inland communities still cleaning up a week after Hurricane Zeta

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the major roads in Washington County, including Highway 43, are clear but that’s not the case for some communities still clearing debris a week after Hurricane Zeta tore through the area.

“Naturally you can expect that on the coast, just not this far inland,” said Wagarville Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Sullivan.

A large tree tore through a mobile home near Highway 43 last week and the home is still split in two. For many residents clean up will take weeks before trees are removed and homes are repaired.

“I just can’t describe the wind. It was unreal how high the winds were,” Sullivan said.

He and his family rode out the hurricane inside the fire station. He compared the winds in Washington County to that of Hurricane Frederick when it impacted the area years ago.

Washington and Clarke Counties have handed out pallets of water and tarps over the last week and many restaurants have provided food to families.

Most areas have had their power restored, but there are still communities without power as of Thursday. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown toured Fruitdale, Laton Hill, Chatom, Wagarville and McIntosh on Thursday.

