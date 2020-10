In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Claims for first-time unemployment claims in Alabama were slightly lower than the week before.

Some 7,126 claims were filed during the week of October 18th through October 24th. That is down from the previous week when 7,964 claims were filed. About half of the new claims, 3,572 were Covid-19 related, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.

701 initial claims were filed in Mobile County. There were 262 filed in Baldwin County.