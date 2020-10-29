Ingalls to host a drive-in hiring event

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Ingalls shipbuilding, based in Pascagoula, will hold a drive-in hiring event Friday, Oct. 30.

A company spokesperson says people looking for a job will be able to talk with Ingalls’ officials about employment with the company without having to leave their cars. Ingalls is looking to hire ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

To pre-register for this event, visit https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/hiringevents/.

