MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Ingalls Shipbuilding will host a drive-in hiring event at Hank Aaron Stadium on Wednesday. The event is from 8 a.m. until noon.

Interested attendees can apply for open positions and speak with recruiters without having to get out of their vehicle. Available jobs include shipfitters, electricians, pipefitters and structural welders.

Registration online is required ahead of the event here.