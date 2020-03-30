Infirmary Health postpones COVID-19 testing due to severe weather threat

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital and other Infirmary Health hospitals have postponed Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing due to the severe weather threat.
The testing has been rescheduled for Wednesday. If you have an appointment scheduled for Tuesday you will be contacted about rescheduling.
