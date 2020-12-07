Infirmary Health expects to receive 5,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this month

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the race towards a coronavirus vaccine pushes forward, Infirmary Health has released its plan to distribute the vaccine when it becomes available.

The system expects to receive 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health later this month. Healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and nursing homes will be prioritized. Vaccines for the public will be guided by the state health department. If you are eligible for the first round of the vaccine, you will be contacted by Infirmary Health.

