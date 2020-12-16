MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health has begun administering the covid-19 vaccine.
The first shots were given Wednesday morning at Mobile Infirmary to two doctors.
Infirmary Health received about 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and they plan on administering about 1,000 doses of those this week
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus vaccine distribution continue across the country
- POW Veterans receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Birmingham VA
- WATCH: Boston hospital workers celebrate COVID-19 vaccine arrival in viral TikTok video
- Illinois mall gifts Nerf gun to 4-year-old boy after Santa denied his request
- Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator