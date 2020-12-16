Infirmary Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health has begun administering the covid-19 vaccine.

The first shots were given Wednesday morning at Mobile Infirmary to two doctors.

Infirmary Health received about 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and they plan on administering about 1,000 doses of those this week

