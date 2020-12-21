Infant mortality rate rises in Alabama, remains among lowest in 50 years

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state’s infant mortality rate rose last year but remains among the lowest the state has recorded in more than 50 years.

A statement from the agency says the state’s rate last year was 7.7 deaths for every 1,000 live births. That was above the rate the year before of seven deaths for every 1,000 live births. The agency says the 2019 rate was the third-lowest in more than five decades. But continuing a longstanding pattern, Black babies died at a disproportionate rate compared to white children. State Health Officer Scott Harris says health officials need to address the racial disparities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories