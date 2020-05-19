India welcomes President Trump’s suggestion of taking malaria drug to combat coronavirus

NEW DELHI (AP) – President Donald Trump’s declaration that he was taking a malaria drug of dubious effectiveness to help fend off the coronavirus will be welcomed in India. Trump’s previous endorsement of hydroxychloroquine catalyzed a tremendous shift in India, spurring the world’s largest producer of the drug to make much more of it, prescribe it for health workers treating the coronavirus and deploy it as a diplomatic tool, despite mounting evidence against using the drug for COVID-19. Trump said Monday he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a measure of protection against the virus, even though its effectiveness isn’t proven. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against using it outside of hospitals because of the risk of heart problems.

