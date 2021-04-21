Improvements coming to Spanish Fort road after complaints of potholes damaging vehicles

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Potholes have been an aggravating problem for drivers at the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort for years, but improvements are on the way according to Mayor Mike McMillan.

Several drivers have experienced flat tires along Eastern Shore Blvd after hitting the massive holes in recent weeks, leading McMillan to make sure improvements happen quickly.

“City crews have filled the potholes and they will also bring in next week hot asphalt surface on top of the potholes to make them last longer,” Mayor McMillan said Wednesday.

Within the next month or two the city will bid out a permanent project in order to make permanent repairs to the stretch of roadway.

“We have identified a funding source outside of City general fund to accomplish this goal,” he added.

