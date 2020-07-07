IMPRESSIVE: Prom dress made of duct tape has coronavirus theme

SPARTA, Ill. (CNN) — Four months…41 rolls of duct tape… and one COVID-themed prom dress. Eighteen-year-old Peyton Manker from Illinois made a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a scholarship contest.

Unfortunately, her prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Manker used that as her inspiration. Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “This too shall pass” and a “Flatten the curve” face mask.

Here is a link to the scholarship contest. You can also view other submissions.

