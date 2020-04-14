IMF predicts the world economy will face its worst year since the Great Depression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) -- The parent company of Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers, paid for groceries for healthcare professionals and first responders during their shopping hour Monday night throughout their stores, including Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama.

This comes in response to actor Tyler Perry surprising every single Winn-Dixie customer in Louisiana by paying for their groceries during the senior and high-risk shopping hour. Perry challenged others to also pay it forward.