‘I’m super excited’: Parents react to Mobile County Public School plan for face-to-face learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When school starts in the fall, Mobile County Public Schools students will have only two options for learning, either in person or enrolled through the Mobile Academy of Virtual Learning. Remote learning will no longer be an option.
WKRG News 5 spoke with parents of students enrolled in the district about the change. Jennifer Jones said, “I’m super excited that they’re going to get to go back face-to-face next year.”
When it comes to her kids trying remote learning, Jones said, “They really didn’t get anything done.”
She says her third-grader did OK, but it was a different story with her other student. Jones said, “My youngest is in kindergarten and she does speech therapy as well, and you have to log in and do your speech class on certain days. She never could get in on those days, so she missed out a lot on that.”
The district hopes to address any learning loss in what it’s calling the 5th Quarter. The program will fill in any gaps, as well as catch up with any students who may have failed any courses, getting students ready for the new school year.
Jones said, “My kids they did struggle for a little while in the beginning and I think they’re doing fine now, but I know a lot of parents, I’ve seen, I follow a lot of the Facebook groups with Mobile County Schools, and they talk about how their kids have never had failing grades before and all of a sudden this year they’re just coming home with these terrible grades.”
Jennifer’s students have been back in class since the district reopened school doors. Not only are her kids happier, but Jones also said the teachers are excited to have their students back. She said, “It’s been a blessing… I feel like it just helps with them and I feel like their spirits were better, they were just engaging with other classmates.”
WKRG News 5 reached out to the Mobile County Schools System for a comment on the announcement about the district’s Fall plan. Read the full response below:
We are extremely proud of the hard work our teachers, support staff, students and parents have put in this year. They have done a phenomenal job during a very difficult year. We asked them at the beginning of the year to practice patience and flexibility, and we will continue to ask for that as we as a school system and as a community plan to get back to some sense of normalcy for the next school year. Thousands of our employees have been vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases in our community has decreased, and we have hope.
As far as the specifics for next year, we are still working on those and will announce them to our families as soon as we can. So much can change between now and then with CDC and state guidance, so we will be monitoring all of that as we make our plans for 2021-22.
We sent the email today to give our employees and families as much information as we can at this point about ending this school year and starting the next school year.
The Alabama Department of Education is requiring that we administer standardized testing in-person, so we are encouraging our remote learners to come into their schools at the scheduled time to take the tests. And we are encouraging all of our students to do their best.
We also needed to clarify that the last day of school will be May 26. (The official calendar had listed some days the first week in June as potential make-up days in case we had to dismiss due to the pandemic, which we have not had to do thanks to the hard work of our employees.) We will be offering two innovative summer programs – Summer Camp and Fifth Quarter – to help address the learning loss that schools across the country are experiencing due to COVID-19 as well as to catch students up who have failed one or more courses. We will release more details about those two programs soon.Rena Philips / Mobile County Public Schools System