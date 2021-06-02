‘I’m broken to pieces:’ Vigil held for 25-year-old woman found dead in Saraland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say the body of Lexas Evans, 25, was found over the weekend off of Highway 45 near Waterall Drive.

“A very sad moment,” said her best friend Kearston Howze.

Police identified Rico Washington, 50, as a person of interest. He was later found by investigators in Prichard, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Howze said Evans trusted Washington.

“I’m broken, I’m broken to pieces,” she said.

Saraland Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting, and officers continue to investigate.

