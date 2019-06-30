Illinois contestant wins 2019 DYW

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dora Guo of Illinois is the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019.

The first runner up is Lori Feng from Mississippi, and second runner up is Sarah Sun from Utah.

The winners of $1,000 Scholastics preliminary awards are Gloria Tang from New Jersey, Grace Zhang from Arizona, Sarah Sun from Utah, Dora Guo from Illinois, and Maya Shah from Iowa.

The winners of $1,000 Interview preliminary awards are Dora Guo from Illinois, Sarah Katherine McCallum from Louisiana, Olivia Fosson from Ohio, Ciara Callicott from Arkansas, and Evelyn Smith from Oklahoma.

Distinguished Young Women is a program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers life skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school. Each year, the program makes more than $1 billion dollars in scholarships available.

