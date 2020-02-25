IHOP set to celebrate Pancake Day with free short stack Tuesday

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday and if you’re really lucky, you might win free pancakes for life.

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day, a holiday that was invented by IHOP in 2006.

Customers at IHOP can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes for free on Tuesday, February 25, beginning at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is also planning on giving away prizes including IHOP-branded bikes, scooters, jackets and a chance to win free pancakes for life.

Diners will also be able to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society while they dine. IHOP has raised nearly $30 million for charities since they began National Pancake Day.

In case you’re wondering… IHOP says it has a quarter-million pancakes available for Tuesday’s giveaway.

