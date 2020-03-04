Iconic Gulfport Pharmacy and soda shop to close

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) –
An iconic soda shop and pharmacy in Gulfport, Mississippi is set to close after more than six decades in business. The Sun Herald reports that Triplett-Day will shut down on March 31. The owners of the striped green downtown business said in a Facebook post that they want to enjoy time with their children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The business opened in 1955 and served breakfast and lunch. It was renowned for its beignets. The Sun Herald says the pharmacy’s records will be transferred to TD Pharmacy in Orange Grove.