IBERIABANK pledges $25,000 to Feeding The Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — IBERIABANK is pledging $500,000 to local food banks including Feeding The Gulf Coast.

In Mobile, the bank is pledging $25,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“It is heartbreaking to see so many people negatively affected by this world-wide pandemic,” said Ken Brown, Mobile President. “I am grateful to the people in our community, like the team at Feeding the Gulf Coast, who are working nonstop to provide food to those in need. Our priority is to provide support to our associates, clients and communities. We thank those who are dedicated to keeping the food banks fully operational and supporting a great need in our communities.”

The COVID-19 health crisis has created harships for many individuals and families across our area due to the loss of job, reduction in pay and inability to send children to school or daybare and that is why IBERIABANK decided to address these issues.

IBERIABANK is based out of Louisiana and is spreading the rest of these funds to areas around their 191 branch locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida,

Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York.

LATEST STORIES