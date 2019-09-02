‘I froze:’ Teen recalls chaos as gunshots rang out at football game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school student Nathaniel Bledsoe was at the Williamson-Leflore football game Friday night when the night went from fun to frightening.

“I froze,” Bledsoe said.

As the football game came to a close, the stadium turned to chaos.

“I was looking around, went to the concession stand, it was three shootings. [It was] very loud, people started running,” Bledsoe said.

Police say a teenager opened fire in the concourse of the stadium. The shooting stemmed from a fight, and police say the teen pulled out a gun and started shooting into the crowd.

“I was just stunned, I was just shocked. I couldn’t really move,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe was one of the many teens at the game, cheering on their friends on the field. Until the unthinkable happened, gunshots echoed throughout the stadium.

“It happened like a few feet away from me. I didn’t know what happened. I was just shocked,” Bledsoe said.

“Halfway down the ramp, I hear nine gunshots go off ‘pow pow pow pow’ Take off running, get to the bottom and I hear a pow, another one. I look back up and I see there’s someone laying down,” said Marcus Powe, another witness.

Nine people were shot, ranging in age from 15-47, six have been released from the hospital. 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell turned himself in Saturday morning. He’s charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

Three people are still in the hospital Sunday night, recovering after they were shot during the rivalry football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Mobile police and city leaders are calling this a mass shooting and vowing to make a change.

“Make sure this never ever happens again in the City of Mobile at any football game, or any public event where people are gathered to enjoy themselves,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

Despite the chaos, Bledsoe says he won’t let this deter him from enjoying another football game. “No, we still go hard,” he said.

There will be stricter protocols in place for all Mobile County football games this week. Those new rules will be announced before gameday.