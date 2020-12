MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A major crash on I-65 in Baldwin County shut down the interstate for nearly an hour early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. near exit 37 at Raburn Road, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 36.5 near Exit 37/ Raburn Rd. in Baldwin County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/J3mbvrQxG5 — ALGO Mobile (@algo_mob) December 18, 2020

The interstate is now clear.