MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A serious crash early Friday morning involving an 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 11 in Mobile.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Life Flight was called to the scene.

Watch WKRG News 5 This Morning for the latest traffic updates.

4:50 a.m. Article edited to correct location of the crash.